Stolen motorhome from Leeds driveway prompts police helicopter chase across city
A motorhome stolen from a driveway in Leeds prompted a police chase with helicopter support in the early hours of today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were alerted at 1.42am today (March 20) to a report that the motorhome had been stolen from a driveway in Horsforth.
The motorhome was fitted with a tracked and officers supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) traced the vehicle to Rothwell.
The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a parked vehicle on Fourth Avenue in the suburb.
Police arrested a 31-year-old male in relation to the offence and the vehicle was recovered.
YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails