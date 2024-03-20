Stolen motorhome from Leeds driveway prompts police helicopter chase across city

A motorhome stolen from a driveway in Leeds prompted a police chase with helicopter support in the early hours of today.
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:45 GMT
Officers were alerted at 1.42am today (March 20) to a report that the motorhome had been stolen from a driveway in Horsforth.

The motorhome was fitted with a tracked and officers supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) traced the vehicle to Rothwell.

The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a parked vehicle on Fourth Avenue in the suburb.

Police arrested a 31-year-old male in relation to the offence and the vehicle was recovered.

