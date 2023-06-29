Stockingate crash: Woman seriously injured in hospital after hit-and-run crash in South Kirby
Police are appealing for information following the crash in South Kirkby yesterday, which a woman seriously injured in hospital. The incident happened at 10:53am when a a black Audi RS3 car failed to stop for police in Common Road, and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa almost immediately afterwards at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A male fled the Audi. The driver of the Corsa suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13230358691. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”