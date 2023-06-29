Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Stockingate crash: Woman seriously injured in hospital after hit-and-run crash in South Kirby

A woman has been left seriously injured in hospital after a hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

Police are appealing for information following the crash in South Kirkby yesterday, which a woman seriously injured in hospital. The incident happened at 10:53am when a a black Audi RS3 car failed to stop for police in Common Road, and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa almost immediately afterwards at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A male fled the Audi. The driver of the Corsa suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 13230358691. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police are appealing for information following the crash in South Kirkby. Picture: GooglePolice are appealing for information following the crash in South Kirkby. Picture: Google
