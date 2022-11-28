Stanningley Road crash: Man left in critical condition following hit-and-run on busy Leeds road
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Leeds that left a male pedestrian critically injured.
The 61-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Stanningley Road and Eyres Terrace, in Armley, at about 6.35pm on Saturday, November 26. The vehicle left the scene.
He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
As a result of enquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He remains in custody.