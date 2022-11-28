News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Stanningley Road crash: Man left in critical condition following hit-and-run on busy Leeds road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Leeds that left a male pedestrian critically injured.

By Alex Grant
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 1:00pm

The 61-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Stanningley Road and Eyres Terrace, in Armley, at about 6.35pm on Saturday, November 26. The vehicle left the scene.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Hide Ad

As a result of enquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He remains in custody.

The 61-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Stanningley Road and Eyres Terrace. Picture: Google

The area was busy with other pedestrians and passing vehicles at the time, and anyone who witnessed any part of the incident, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13220652714.