The 61-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Stanningley Road and Eyres Terrace, in Armley, at about 6.35pm on Saturday, November 26. The vehicle left the scene.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

As a result of enquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He remains in custody.

The 61-year-old man was involved in a collision with a car at the junction of Stanningley Road and Eyres Terrace. Picture: Google