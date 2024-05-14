Stanningley Road Bramley: Man seriously injured after being attacked at Leeds bus stop
The attack happened at about 10.30pm yesterday (Monday May 13) on Stanningley Road in Bramley.
Police were contacted by the ambulance service reporting a man had been assaulted. The victim, who is in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.
The injury is not considered life threatening, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
The victim had been waiting at a bus stop near to the junction of Stanningley Road and Rossefield Approach at about 10.15pm when he exchanged words with a passing man.
The man returned and punched him to the ground. The suspect was described as black, about six foot tall and of muscular build.
A police cordon was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been lifted, and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13240257089 or online via the Live Chat.