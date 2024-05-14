Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been seriously injured after being assaulted at a Leeds bus stop.

The attack happened at about 10.30pm yesterday (Monday May 13) on Stanningley Road in Bramley.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service reporting a man had been assaulted. The victim, who is in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

The victim was waiting at a bus stop near the junction of Stanningley Road and Rossefield Approach in Bramley when he was attacked (Photo by Google)

The injury is not considered life threatening, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

The victim had been waiting at a bus stop near to the junction of Stanningley Road and Rossefield Approach at about 10.15pm when he exchanged words with a passing man.

The man returned and punched him to the ground. The suspect was described as black, about six foot tall and of muscular build.

A police cordon was put in place to undergo forensic examination but has since been lifted, and detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.