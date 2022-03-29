Stanningley murder: Man to appear in court charged with the murder of Kirstie Ellis after body found in house in Stanhall Mews
A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Kirstie Ellis.
Kirstie, who was 35 years old, was found dead at the address in Stanhall Mews on Friday, March 25.
Police said her body had been in the property a number of weeks.
Tony Brooks, aged 35, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been charged with her murder.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).
A 35-year-old woman was also arrested in relation to the murder.
She has been released on police bail.
