Stanningley murder: Forensics remain at scene off Bradford Road after woman murdered

The victim, who has not yet been named, is believed to have lived in a house on Stanwell Mews, a cul-de-sac off Bradford Road in Stanningley.

A man and a woman, both aged 35, have been arrested.

Neighbours told reporters at the scene today that the victim 'had not been around much' recently.

Police at the scene in Stanwell Mews

The house cordoned off by police, who remain at the scene, is next to the Catalina car dealership.

West Yorkshire Police statement

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found at an address in Leeds.

The woman’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews in Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report at 2.49pm yesterday (Friday).

The house is next to a used car dealership

A man and a woman, both 35, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

A scene remains on at the address as enquiries into the woman’s death continue. These are being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Local officers are conducting additional patrols of the area to provide reassurance to communities.

Anyone with information that is likely to assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.