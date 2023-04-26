Stanningley Bypass crash: Police searching for two men who fled scene of major Leeds crash
A major crash caused delays for commuters in Leeds this morning (26 April).
Police received reports of a crash just before 7am this morning, with two cars colliding on Stanningley Bypass in Leeds. Traffic was diverted via Stanningley Road, Town Street and Bradford Road, causing major delays for commuters.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP that two men were reported to have run away from the scene, with enquiries into the circumstances of the crash still ongoing. All lanes have now reopened.