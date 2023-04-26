Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A major crash caused delays for commuters in Leeds this morning (26 April).

Abi Whistance
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST

Police received reports of a crash just before 7am this morning, with two cars colliding on Stanningley Bypass in Leeds. Traffic was diverted via Stanningley Road, Town Street and Bradford Road, causing major delays for commuters.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police told the YEP that two men were reported to have run away from the scene, with enquiries into the circumstances of the crash still ongoing. All lanes have now reopened.

Police received reports of a crash on Stanningley Bypass just before 7am