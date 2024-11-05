Stalking Leeds ex phoned woman 60 times in a single day during campaign of harassment
The woman had been in a relationship with Asim Griffin for 10 years, but there were reports of police call outs, Leeds Crown Court heard.
It was heard that between July and October, he would call or message her incessantly over the phone and on Facebook Messenger and even turn up at her work.
Prosecutor Abigail Langford said the 30-year-old would use emotional blackmail, saying he was going to harm himself.
On July 13 he tried to call her 60 times. The complainant’s sister messaged him saying his ex would call him when she felt ready, but he still persisted.
He was eventually arrested in October when the woman called the police out of desperation. Griffin, of Mabgate, Leeds, admitted stalking with fear of violence.
He appeared in court over the video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.
Mitigating on his behalf, Lily Wildman said Griffin had “held his hands up” and accepted his guilt. She said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” on his case, if the judge saw fit to spare him a custodial sentence.
Judge Harry Crowson told Griffin that some men simply refuse to accept relationships are over and told him: “You should have accepted it.
“It was a relationship that had become unhealthy and it’s better that it did end.
“This was persistent harm, this type of offending is accumulative. In time, the effects of it become intolerable and causes great stress.”
He gave Griffin eight months’ jail, suspended for two years, 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to enrol on the Building Better Relationships domestic violence awareness course.
He was also given a five-year restraining order.