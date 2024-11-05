Stalking Leeds ex phoned woman 60 times in a single day during campaign of harassment

A former boyfriend who “refused to believe his relationship was over” phoned his ex 60 times in a single day.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman had been in a relationship with Asim Griffin for 10 years, but there were reports of police call outs, Leeds Crown Court heard.

It was heard that between July and October, he would call or message her incessantly over the phone and on Facebook Messenger and even turn up at her work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Abigail Langford said the 30-year-old would use emotional blackmail, saying he was going to harm himself.

Griffin refused to leave the woman alone, phoning her continuously. (pics by National World) | National World

On July 13 he tried to call her 60 times. The complainant’s sister messaged him saying his ex would call him when she felt ready, but he still persisted.

He was eventually arrested in October when the woman called the police out of desperation. Griffin, of Mabgate, Leeds, admitted stalking with fear of violence.

He appeared in court over the video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating on his behalf, Lily Wildman said Griffin had “held his hands up” and accepted his guilt. She said there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation” on his case, if the judge saw fit to spare him a custodial sentence.

Judge Harry Crowson told Griffin that some men simply refuse to accept relationships are over and told him: “You should have accepted it.

“It was a relationship that had become unhealthy and it’s better that it did end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was persistent harm, this type of offending is accumulative. In time, the effects of it become intolerable and causes great stress.”

He gave Griffin eight months’ jail, suspended for two years, 20 rehabilitation days and ordered to enrol on the Building Better Relationships domestic violence awareness course.

He was also given a five-year restraining order.