A “desperate” stalker ordered to keep away from a couple could face jail - after she turned up at their home.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Larna Jones was convicted of harassing the Leeds man and wife in July 2023 and was given a restraining order to deter her.

But the 36-year-old then turned up at their Middleton home on December 12 last year. She was asked to leave and the police were called, prosecutor Jordan Millican told Leeds Crown Court.

Jones was arrested but refused to answer questions during her police interview.

She appeared in court via video link from HMP New Hall where she was being held on remand. She admitted breach of the restraining order.

Jones, of Raynville Terrace, Bramley, has 12 convictions for 17 offences.

Mitigating, Stuart Field said that drink and drugs were an issue for Jones. She was also prescribed antipsychotic medication but had stopped taking it at the time of the breach.

Mr Field said: “She was certainly in a bad state. She was released from her last prison sentence around September without any address to go to.

“She was living homeless and was in somewhat of a state of desperation.

“In desperation, she went to their house which she clearly should not have done. Out of sympathy they let her in.”

Judge Christopher Batty acknowledged that Jones had waited for the police to arrive after attending the couple’s home, but said he wanted a full pre-sentence report by probation into her situation.

He said: “On the face of it, I have got to lock her up. She clearly has issues.”

Addressing Jones directly, he said: “I’m not making any promises. The question is whether I suspend it [the sentence] or not.

“The important thing is that you did not go around there and kick off. It was more out of desperation.”

He said he was considering extending the restraining order to make it of indefinite length. She was remanded into custody.