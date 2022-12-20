Officers received a call to an address on Highfield Chase, Staincliffe, at 7:41pm last night following reports of a firearms discharge.

A 34-year-old male was sitting in a car on the street when he was approached by a suspect who discharged a weapon into the vehicle, causing him serious injuries.

The victim was taken in his own vehicle to Dewsbury Hospital before later being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives investigating the incident believe it to be a targeted attack.

There remains a scene on at Highfield Chase today as officers continue their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weeks of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Early indications are that this was a targeted incident and I would appeal for anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, or the circumstances leading up to it to contact us.”

“Likewise, I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at around the time, including suspicious vehicles, to also come forward.”

Call the West Yorkshire Police investigation team on 101, or go online at via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0532 19/12.