St Peter’s Square: Man arrested on suspicion of rape in a tent near Leeds bus station
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of rape after reports of an incident in central Leeds.
At 24 past midnight on Friday (October 6), West Yorkshire Police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman that had occurred in a tent in St Peter’s Square, in Leeds City Centre.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested by officers on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident and remains in custody as on 1pm on Friday.
A scene was put in place in St Peter’s Square to undergo forensic examination, but has now been removed from the scene.
Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing enquiries.