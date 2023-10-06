Leeds news you can trust since 1890
St Peter’s Square: Man arrested on suspicion of rape in a tent near Leeds bus station

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of rape after reports of an incident in central Leeds.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:08 BST
At 24 past midnight on Friday (October 6), West Yorkshire Police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman that had occurred in a tent in St Peter’s Square, in Leeds City Centre.

Police were called to reports of a sexual assault in a tent in St Peter's Square. Picture by GooglePolice were called to reports of a sexual assault in a tent in St Peter's Square. Picture by Google
A 26-year-old man has been arrested by officers on suspicion of rape in connection with the incident and remains in custody as on 1pm on Friday.

A scene was put in place in St Peter’s Square to undergo forensic examination, but has now been removed from the scene.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing enquiries.

