At 3.32pm on Saturday (May 20), police received a concern for safety call from the ambulance service about a male with a chest wound in St Johns Court, Wakefield.

Officers attended and found the male, 18, had also suffered hand injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Following enquiries a 20-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time. Wakefield District CID are investigating this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who may have information that will assist enquiries.

Police received a concern for safety call from the ambulance service. Picture: Google