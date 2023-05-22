St Johns Court incident: Teenager rushed to hospital after being stabbed in chest near Wakefield city centre
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the chest near Wakefield city centre
At 3.32pm on Saturday (May 20), police received a concern for safety call from the ambulance service about a male with a chest wound in St Johns Court, Wakefield.
Officers attended and found the male, 18, had also suffered hand injuries. He was taken to hospital for further treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Following enquiries a 20-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody at this time. Wakefield District CID are investigating this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or who may have information that will assist enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their 101 number or by using their online LiveChat facility, quoting the crime reference number 13230280035. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.