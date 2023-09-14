Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Spring Valley Estate crash: Cyclist in ‘critical condition’ after being hit by car in Bramley area of Leeds

A cyclist is in a “critical condition” following a serious crash with a car in the Bramley area of Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:09 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after the male cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Bramley.

The crash between the cyclist and a blue Seat Arona happened at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the Spring Valley Estate.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The cyclist was taken to hospital where he is said today to be in a critical condition.

The collision happened on Spring Valley Estate in Bramley at around 4pm on Wednesday. Photo: GoogleThe collision happened on Spring Valley Estate in Bramley at around 4pm on Wednesday. Photo: Google
The collision happened on Spring Valley Estate in Bramley at around 4pm on Wednesday. Photo: Google

“The driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the movements of either vehicle prior to it.

“If you can assist this investigation then please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”

The log reference is 1128 of 13 September.