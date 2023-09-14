Spring Valley Estate crash: Cyclist in ‘critical condition’ after being hit by car in Bramley area of Leeds
Police are appealing for witnesses after the male cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Bramley.
The crash between the cyclist and a blue Seat Arona happened at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the Spring Valley Estate.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The cyclist was taken to hospital where he is said today to be in a critical condition.
“The driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the movements of either vehicle prior to it.
“If you can assist this investigation then please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”
The log reference is 1128 of 13 September.