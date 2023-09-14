A cyclist is in a “critical condition” following a serious crash with a car in the Bramley area of Leeds.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after the male cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Bramley.

The crash between the cyclist and a blue Seat Arona happened at about 4pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the Spring Valley Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The cyclist was taken to hospital where he is said today to be in a critical condition.

The collision happened on Spring Valley Estate in Bramley at around 4pm on Wednesday. Photo: Google

“The driver stopped at the scene and was spoken to by officers.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the movements of either vehicle prior to it.

“If you can assist this investigation then please contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.”