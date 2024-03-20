Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police received a report from a member of the public at 6:43am today (Wednesday).

They said that they had found the body of a woman on Spring Mill Golf Course, off Queens Drive, Ossett.

Police were called by a member of the public after a body was found at a Wakefield golf course (Photo by Google)

Police are investigating the incident but at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report from a member of the public at 6:43am that they had found the body of a woman on Spring Mill Golf Course, off Queens Drive, Ossett.