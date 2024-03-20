Spring Mill Golf Course death: Woman's body found at Ossett golf course as police issue statement
West Yorkshire Police received a report from a member of the public at 6:43am today (Wednesday).
They said that they had found the body of a woman on Spring Mill Golf Course, off Queens Drive, Ossett.
Police are investigating the incident but at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report from a member of the public at 6:43am that they had found the body of a woman on Spring Mill Golf Course, off Queens Drive, Ossett.
"Enquiries are ongoing but at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious."