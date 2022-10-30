Spirit thief who stole £800 worth from Leeds Asda store in a month avoids jail

Luke Peter Boyes appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court where he admitted 13 separate offences of stealing from the store on Old Lane in Beeston.

His spree began on August 21 and was finally stopped on October 6.

On each occasion he would remove bottles of vodka, gin and whisky, stealing between £32 and £155 worth each time.

Asda on Old Lane, Beeston, was targeted by Boyes 13 times in little over a month.

The total taken totted up to £878.

The 29-year-old, of Wainclffe Place in Beeston, also admitted two counts of failing to surrender to custody, and using threatening words or behaviour at the Halifax bank in the White Rose Shopping Centre.

He also pleaded guilty to three further counts of stealing bottles of spirits from Sainsbury’s at the White Rose worth a total of £259.