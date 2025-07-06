Spice addict remanded after collapsing in the dock at Leeds Crown Court

A spice addict collapsed in the dock during a hearing and the judge ordered he be held on remand.

Steven Hutley appeared at Leeds Crown Court to answer to alleged breaches of a suspended sentence order he received for burglary.

But as the judge addressed him about why he had no legal representation, he first appeared confused and incoherent, then collapsed before a first aider was called.

Hutley was remanded into custody after collapsing in court. The judge it was for the spice addict's own well being. | NW

Minutes later the case resumed but Recorder Tony Watkin said Hutley would not be able to participate despite being passed fit, so adjourned the case until this Wednesday, July 10.

He called for the 33-year-old to be kept on remand until then “for his own well being”, acknowledging he has an addiction to the synthetic cannabinoid, spice.

The manufactured drug is sprayed on dried vegetable matter to look like cannabis, and is smoked in a joint.

It is said to mimic the effects of cannabis, but is often far more potent and leaves users in a zombie-like state, unable to walk.

Hutley, of Marsh Way house, Arundel Close, Wakefield, was given a suspended sentence in October 2023 for a dwelling burglary on a neighbouring property on Doncaster Road, Wakefield.

He was a lookout while two accomplices went inside after smashing a window. They took a laptop and a child's scooter from the property.

The other two were jailed for more than two years, while Hutley was given a 12-month suspended sentence.