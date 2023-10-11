Speeding driver left reveller with broken neck and brain damage outside Leeds pub

A drinker suffered a broken neck and brain damage after being struck by a speeding driver just moments after he left a Leeds pub.

The man was struck by the Seat Ibiza outside The Woodman in Halton with such force that the windscreen of the vehicle was shattered and its roof was left collapsed.

Driver Declan Anderson appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Ryan Donoghue said the victim had been on night out with friends in the pub on the evening of March 18 last year. Just after midnight they left the Selby Road pub and began to cross the street with the white Ibiza approaching.

The Seat Ibiza struck the man outside The Woodman on Selby Road. (pic by Google Maps)

Witnesses said the car then appeared to swerve onto the wrong side of the road and strike the man, throwing him onto the bonnet and then up into the air.

He was left motionless in the middle of the road and bleeding from his head. Anderson, who had his girlfriend in the passenger seat, pulled over further up the street and came back to the scene.

The victim was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary where a CT scan revealed he suffered fractures to his spinal neck bones, shearing of his brain nerve fibres and bruising to the lungs.

He spent 11 days in intensive care, before being fitted with a halo brace. He was later moved to Chapel Allerton Hospital to continue his recovery, undergoing speech therapy. Despite major improvements, he still continues to suffer health problems as a result.

Following the collision, Anderson, of Henconner Lane, Bramley, attended a voluntary interview at the police station where he admitted being the driver.

CCTV footage taken from the pub was analysed by forensic experts and it was estimated that the 21-year-old had been travelling in excess of 40mph on the 30mph road at the time of impact. Anderson has no previous convictions but has since been handed a speeding fine for a separate incident.

Mitigating, Lisa Judge said Anderson had tried to avoid the crowd of people crossing the road by swerving out, but struck the victim. She said he was remorseful for what happened and had shown concern when he returned to the scene.

She said: “He ought to have slowed to the hazard rather than trying to avoid it. He recognises the impact of his actions.”

Addressing Anderson, Judge Ray Singh said: “You have shown genuine remorse for the victim in this case.

"It points to a mistake of a young man having made a terrible momentary misjudgement by driving dangerously. I find it baffling that you then speed once again.

"That is not going to be tolerated in the future. The injuries you caused were life threatening and the harm is continuing.”

He gave Anderson a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, and said he must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days with probation. He said his early guilty plea, the concern he showed to the victim and his remorse had saved him from being sent directly into custody.