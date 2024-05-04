Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Jagger was later confronted by an online paedophile hunter group while he was at work at a Toby Carvery, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

The 26-year-old admitted offences of attempting to sexually communicate with a child, and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act. The court heard that he had reached out to the girl’s profile on Facebook Messenger in April of 2022. Although it was a decoy profile, it was outlined from the start that she was just 12.

For three months there was “general chitchat”, prosecutor Alisha Kaye told the court, but in June his “tone changed” and he began making remarks about her being beautiful. He asked her if she wanted “some sexy time” and asked to see photos of her breasts.

Ben Jagger sent a video to what he thought was a 12-year-old girl, but was a decoy profile (pics by National World / Sacred Souls)

In July he tried calling her and asked to see her, asking her if she wanted to be his girlfriend, but she reiterated she was only 12. He then began asking if she wanted to see his penis and sent her a photo, and asked for a photo of her genitals. He then sent her a video of himself masturbating.

On July 17, 2022, members of the hunter group, Sacred Souls, went to Jagger’s place of work - an unspecified Toby Carvery - and livestreamed the confrontation. The police were quickly on the scene and arrested Jagger. He later gave a no-comment interview at the police station.

The court heard that Jagger, of West Grange Road, Belle Isle, had significant learning difficulties.

Mitigating, Ed Youlton said that Jagger was a vulnerable adult with complex needs, after a psychologists report on him was put together. He said he had a “chromosomal disorder” and had issues with social interactions.

A report said he was not “predatory” but a “naive and unsophisticated young man with a complex set of issues”.

Mr Youlton said: “He is plainly a person seeking companionship and progressed into criminal activity.” He also said there was no suggestion of further offending.

He said Jagger lost his job in the pub as a result, managed to secure another but the online hunter group video was found by his colleagues and he lost that job also.

Judge Kate Rayfield said she would not lock him up, and added: “You can’t go on the internet and try to talk to young girls. I understand that you need some help.”

She gave him a three-year community order, with 55 rehabilitation days and ordered to enrol on an accredited sex offender programme.