An illegal driver scraped past a police car in Wakefield causing £2,000 worth of damage as he tried to make a quick escape.

Scott Zahra, 41, was driving down Queen’s Drive in Ossett when a police officer noticed a plume of black smoke coming from the exhaust of a Ford Mondeo.

The driver, who was topless, parked outside the Sainsbury’s Local in South Parade on April 7.

This gave the police officer a chance to check the force’s database and he found that the Ford Mondeo was only insured to a woman.

Scott Zahra, 41, of Cornwell Grove in Milton Keynes was sentenced for an incident outside the Sainsbury’s Local in South Parade, Ossett, on April 7. Photo: Simon Hulme/Google.

But Zahra, of Cornwell Grove in Milton Keynes, was reluctant to speak to the officer when he tried to get his attention and instead attempted to make a speedy exit – scratching past the police vehicle in the process.

Two days later, he was arrested and pleaded guilt to causing criminal damage, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence and dangerous driving.

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court on November 17 for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Thomas Doyle explained: “The police officer tried to speak to the defendant, but he drove forward at speed. Due to the manner of his driving, the force caused banging, cracking and scraping noises against the police vehicle.

“The defendant failed to stop and continued straight over the pavement and a grassy verge.”

When he’d been tracked down, Zahra made full admissions to the allegations and it was found he should not have been driving due to his epilepsy.

He was living in Ossett after having split up with his partner of 25 years in Milton Keynes, although he is now back in the Buckinghamshire city.

The Judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, said: “It's not clear to me why you behaved the way you did, apart from idiocy. It's serious and you wouldn't have any complaint if I send you to prison today, but I've heard from the probation officer that you're doing excellently. I think this was more idiocy than anything else.”