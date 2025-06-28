A man who showed “no thought for his victim’s welfare” after fleeing a crash in a Wakefield town has been jailed.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kallum Flowers, 35, was driving an Audi RS3 in South Kirkby on June 28, 2023, when he failed to stop for police in Common Road and crashed into a Vauxhall Corsa at the junction of Park Estate and Stockingate.

Flowers fled on foot from the scene, which left the 61-year-old Corsa driver with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kallum Flowers has been jailed for six years and six months after crashing into a woman in South Kirkby and fleeing the scene. | Google / WYP

An investigation was launched by West Yorkshire Police and forensic tests linked Flowers to the vehicle.

When Flowers, of no fixed abode, was arrested he refused to answer any questions.

He was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was subsequently remanded into custody after pleading guilty to the offence at Leeds Magistrates Court in December.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday and was sentenced to six years and six months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Shaw, the officer in the case, said: “Flowers showed no thought for his victim’s welfare by immediately fleeing from the collision which he had caused by driving dangerously.

“It transpired that he was also wanted for offences relating to another serious injury collision in South Yorkshire, for which he was also dealt with today.

“Making our roads safer is a priority in West Yorkshire and we will continue to work with partners and take action against those who use vehicles in a dangerous or anti-social manner.”