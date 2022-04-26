West Yorkshire Police are now hunting the Alsatian-type animal responsible for the bloody attack on youngster Freddie Turner in South Kirkby.

Reports suggest the dog then went on to attack a man minutes later.

Freddie Turner, seven, needed surgery after being attacked by a dog.

Freddie needed plastic surgery to his upper arm and shoulder after the incident in Holmsley Avenue just after 5.30pm on April 20.

He had been in the front garden of the property with his friends when the large dog - whose owner was nowhere to be seen - got into the garden through the front gate and began chasing the youngsters.

As the terrified children bolted for the door, Freddie climbed onto a bench to escape but was dragged down by the dog, which then sunk its teeth into his upper arm.

It was not until the dad of Freddie's friend came out and was able to hit the dog with a large chunk of plastic that the animal let go.

Freddie's dad, Nik Turner, said: "It would not let go of him. Freddie put his arms over his face to protect himself. He was a mess.

"The doctors were worried that it might have punctured his lungs, the dog's fangs had gone quite deep but luckily they hadn't.

"He was lucky. Had he not put his arms around his head, I do not think he would be here now and that's the truth of it."

The youngster was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield where he was told needed immediate surgery. He was kept in hospital overnight and was allowed home the next day.

A large paw scratch was also left on his chest, but he is recovering well according to his parents.

Police are appealing for information as efforts to find the dog and its owner continue.

Reports suggest a 62-year-old man was bitten by the same dog on nearby Mill Close, minutes after the attack on Freddie.

A force spokesperson said: "It was reported that the dog was taken away by two males following the incident on Mill Close and enquiries are being made to identify the owner of this dog."

Anyone with any information about either of the incidents or the dog involved are asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13220211431.

Information can also be passed on to investigators using the 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website.