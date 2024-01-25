South Elmsall shooting: Man charged after reports of shots fired in West Yorkshire town
A man has been charged after two shootings in a West Yorkshire town.
Detectives have been investigating incidents at two residential properties in South Elmsall which involved firearms being discharged on Sunday (January 21).
Now, Connor Murphy, 32, of Barden Drive, Redbrook, Barnsley, has been charged with firearms offences in connection with the incidents at Trueman Way and Wesley Street.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Thursday, 25 January).