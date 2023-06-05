Leeds news you can trust since 1890
South Elmsall death: Two men arrested by police after body found at house in Wakefield

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a body at a house in Wakefield.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:31 BST

Police received a report of a concern for safety for a man at a property on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall at 10.55am today on Saturday, June 3. Officers attended, alongside paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, with it confirmed a short time later that the man was deceased.

Two men have been arrested and are in police custody. Enquiries are in their very early stages to establish the cause and circumstances of this man’s death.

Police received a report of a concern for safety for a man at a property on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall. Picture: GooglePolice received a report of a concern for safety for a man at a property on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall. Picture: Google
