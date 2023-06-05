South Elmsall death: Two men arrested by police after body found at house in Wakefield
Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a body at a house in Wakefield.
Police received a report of a concern for safety for a man at a property on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall at 10.55am today on Saturday, June 3. Officers attended, alongside paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, with it confirmed a short time later that the man was deceased.
Two men have been arrested and are in police custody. Enquiries are in their very early stages to establish the cause and circumstances of this man’s death.