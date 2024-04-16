Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devon Wainright had been held on remand since January after the violent attack in which he stamped on the man’s head up to 20 times and threatened to kill him.

The 24-year-old fence worker began to sob when Judge Tom Bayliss KC, sitting at Leeds Crown Court, told him he would suspend his 24-month jail sentence for 24 months. Wainright thanked the judge several times and told him he had “learned his lesson”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

The court heard that Wainright had been in an “on/off” relationship with a woman for around a year but she said he had issues with drugs and alcohol. During an argument on January 1 this year, he threatened to start a fire at her home in Featherstone.

The next day he visited her home again to collect belongings but he turned aggressive, damaging a wardrobe. He then then took a piece of paper and lit it on the toaster. He then used it to set fire to a sofa outside the property.

Wainright attacked his ex and her male friend, but sobbed when the judge said he would only give him a suspended sentence. (pics by National World)

But on January 6, the woman had been at home with a male friend who left the property late at night to go to a shop, before returning. It was thought that Wainright saw the man re-enter her home. They went to sleep at around 4am but Wainright let himself into the unsecure property at around 5am.

The man later said he remembered being woken up by his head being stamped on and being dragged off the bed, with Wainright telling him: “That’s my girlfriend.”

With the woman begging for him to stop, he repeatedly stamped on the man who was eventually able to get to his feet and flee the house while wearing only his boxer shorts. Wainright shouted at him: “If you see her again I’ll kill you.”

The woman tried to call the police but Wainright grabbed her by the neck and pinned her down. He also grabbed her phone and threw it out of the window. The police were called and they arrested Wainright after finding him hidden under a bed. He gave a no-comment interview at the station.

Wainright, of Green Lane, Featherstone, admitted ABH, assault, arson with an intent to damage property and two counts of criminal damage. He appeared in court over the video link from HMP Lincoln where he was held on remand.

Mitigating, Samreen Akhtar said it was his first experience of custody, with only one previous conviction for criminal damage. She said the couple’s relationship “had its ups and downs” but there had been “incidents of physical violence on both sides”.

She sad: “He accepts he did not cover himself in glory. He is extremely remorseful and wishes to apologise through me. He makes no secret that he used drugs throughout his relationship with the victim.”

Miss Akhtar said Wainright had since completed a drug-awareness programme while in custody. She said he wanted to move away from the area on his release. She said he had worked in fencing before his arrest and a job was open to him once he was released.