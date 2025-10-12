A sobbing man who refused to leave his ex alone even after being threatened with prison has been locked up.

Callum Payne had escaped with a suspended sentence last year for the terrifying attack on the woman, and even told her: “You are going to die tonight.”

But the 24-year-old was hauled back before Leeds Crown Court this week after twice breaching the restraining order he was given to keep him away from her.

Judge Robin Mairs said the initial suspended sentence was “remarkably lenient”, before activating 10 months of the sentence, and handing him another 12 months to run consecutively, meaning an overall sentence of 22 months.

Payne (pictured) refused to leave his ex alone and was jailed this week. | NW

The court was told that Payne had turned up at his ex’s mother’s home in Pontefract on the evening of July 9. He was with other males and was told that he was in breach of his restraining order by the victim, but he simply said: “f*** you”.

He left but returned 20 minutes later and was more aggressive, calling the woman a “f****** b****”. He grabbed her mobile phone from her and threw and then shoved her.

Payne, of no fixed address, only left when he was told the police were on their way.

Two days later he sent her a heart emoji on Facebook, but when she did not respond he tried to call her on Facebook Messenger.

He was arrested on July 15 and gave a prepared statement during his interview denying the offences, then refused to answer police questions.

He later admitted two breaches of the restraining order and breach of his suspended sentence order.

Payne has one previous convictions for four offences - the attack on the woman when he admitted GBH without intent, strangulation, battery and making threats to kill.

In a victim impact statement following his latest breaches, read out by prosecutor Corey Boothe the woman said Payne had “ruined her life” and she “feels empty inside”.

She added: “When he is released I’m scared he will make threats towards me again.”

Mitigating on his behalf, Temitayo Dasaolu said Payne had admitted the breaches at the first opportunity, and has “learned his lesson”, having been held on remand. She said he had shown remorse.

Judge Mairs commented that Payne had cried throughout his previous sentencing hearing, through his probation report and throughout this week’s hearing.

He said: “You turned up drunk and in the company of other males and were being aggressive.

“She feared another beating like you did before.”