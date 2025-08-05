A pervert followed a jogger in his car before masturbating towards her as he smiled.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was left terrified after Michael Hill appeared to single her out when she was running through Morley.

Hill, who has no previous convictions, was given a community order at Leeds Crown Court after admitting a charge of indecent exposure. Another charge of exposure linked to an another alleged incident was ordered to be left on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim had been out running at around 9.30am on August 18, 2023 when Hill drove past her and then slowed down.

He then went ahead and stopped. The woman continued before turning onto Britannia Road and then Shire Road, with Hill’s car appearing again.

Hill followed the woman to Shire Road in Morley and smiling and masturbating towards her from his car. | Google Maps / NW

By now the woman thought it might have been someone she knew, so approached the vehicle.

The passenger-side window was down and she saw Hill had his trousers opened and his erect penis in hand. He then smiled at her and began to masturbate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old then quickly turned his car around and drove off as the woman fumbled for her phone. However, she was able to memorise his registration plate and rang the police immediately.

On August 31, 2023, they went to Hill’s address on Hesketh Avenue, Tingley, to arrest him. The car was parked outside his home. He then gave a no-comment interview to officers.

The victim faced Hill in court and read out her impact statement, saying the emotional issues from that day continue to haunt her. She said she has since had CCTV installed at her home.

Mitigating for Hill , Ashleigh Metcalfe said that the “only explanation that has been forthcoming” for Hill’s sickening behaviour was that two months prior, his friend had been murdered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that it has “scrambled” Hill and added: “It’s entirely out of character from someone who has never appeared before the courts.”

She said he was in a stable relationship and had recently become a father. She pointed out there had been no further offending since.

But Judge Ray Singh said he simply “did not get” the correlation between his friend being murdered and Hill’s vile behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Hill: “She is reliving the horrific incident she had to witness. You brought that upon her.

“It was wholly bizarre behaviour. You made eye contact, smiling and laughing at her. She was vigilant enough to take your registration number.”

Judge Singh gave him a nine-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days, telling Hill he faces prison if he offends again.