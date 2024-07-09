Smawthorne Park Castleford: Police investigate reports of a serious sexual assault in a West Yorkshire park
The incident is reported to have taken place in Smawthorne Park in Castleford sometime between 9.30pm and 10pm last Friday (July 5).
The female victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.
The investigation is currently in their early stages, and was reported to police on Monday (July 8).
Anyone with any information that they believe could help the police investigation are asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
They can be contacted via the Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240367642.