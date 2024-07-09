Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a park in Castleford last week.

The incident is reported to have taken place in Smawthorne Park in Castleford sometime between 9.30pm and 10pm last Friday (July 5).

The female victim is currently being supported by specially trained officers, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed.

Police are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in Smawthorne Park in Castleford. | Google

The investigation is currently in their early stages, and was reported to police on Monday (July 8).

Anyone with any information that they believe could help the police investigation are asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.