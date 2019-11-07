Smashed up Lamborghini spotted on M621 in Leeds causing traffic chaos
A Lamborghini supercar has crashed on the M621 - causing traffic tailbacks near Leeds.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 9:25 am
The car appears to have aquaplaned before skidding off the carriageway.
Wreckage from the vehicle is strewn across the hard shoulder, with the rear of the green car crushed.
Traffic is reported to be building up in the area due to the crash, with motorway officers at the scene.
One social media user said: "I have no idea how they have smashed the back end up of the vehicle."