A crack-cocaine dealer who was told he was looking at “inevitable” custody walked from court after it was heard his case was being considered as potential slavery.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge at Leeds Crown Court deemed the case of David Taylor as “unusual” because it was picked up by the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which identifies victims of modern-day slavery.

It concerns the 48-year-old’s claims he was coerced into selling drugs to pay off a debt accrued by his own addiction to crack cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor was caught selling drugs on Bismarck Drive, but was spared custody. | Google Maps / NW

Although no outcome was confirmed regarding the slavery action, Judge Timothy Clayson opted not to send Taylor into custody, but suspend his sentence.

Officers had spotted a group of males loitering on Bismarck Drive in Beeston on May 8, and became suspicious when they began to conceal items and walk in the opposite direction.

One of them was Taylor, who was detained and searched.

He had 37 wraps of crack cocaine on him, heroin, £319 in cash and three phones. He admitted to police he was an addict and was instructed to sell to pay off the debt he had amassed.

Taylor, of Marley View, Cross Flatts, admitted two counts of dealing Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The probation report found that he had been addicted to drugs for 24 years, had since conquered his heroin addiction but was still using around £20 of crack cocaine a day.

A former soldier, he suffered from PTSD and had turned to drugs after leaving the Forces.

Mitigating, Eleanor Durdy said he had “medicated” his PTSD which led him into hard drug use that spiralled out of control.

She added: “He has expressed a willingness to get off drug completely, whether he can is another matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She addressed the NRM referral, saying he was “under control” of the dealer because he was never going to pay off the debt due to his own addiction.

Judge Clayson told Taylor: “When I read this case it seemed to me it was inevitable you would be going to prison.

“But I’ve been given a lot of important information. There are unusual factors in your case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not know if there’s any chance of you being able to break clear of drugs.”

He gave him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He also gave him 20 rehabilitation days with a six-month drug-rehabilitation requirement.