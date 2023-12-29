Sky Lounge Hilton: Man attacked with glass in posh rooftop bar in Leeds as police investigate
A man was left with facial injuries after being hit with a glass in a posh rooftop bar in Leeds.
The assault, at the Sky Lounge bar in the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, in Granary Wharfe, was reported to police at around 1.30am on Wednesday morning (December 27).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 35-year-old man had been struck with a glass and received facial injuries that required hospital treatment.
“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries into the incident.”