Six suspects arrested after Pudsey Cemetery attack as police launch appeal

Officers are currently investigating an incident that occurred on Cemetery road Pudsey Cemetery on May 15 between 5pm and 6pm, where a number of suspects were involved in an assault.
Six suspects have been arrested and are currently in custody, police confirmed.
Police are appealing for any information that may assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information should send enquiries to [email protected]
Alternatively you can phone 101 quoting 13220261908.