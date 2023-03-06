Six men in Leeds charged with organised theft of 21 Range Rovers, Land Rovers and Mercedes vans
Six men have been charged with the organised theft of Range Rovers, Land Rovers and Mercedes Sprinter vans across West Yorkshire.
It follows an investigation in Leeds into a series of keyless thefts in the Leeds, Dewsbury and Wakefield areas that led to warrants being executed at two suspected ‘chop shops’ in Armley and Dewsbury where vehicles were found in various stages of dismantlement.
A total of 17 Range Rovers and Land Rovers and four Mercedes Sprinter vans were identified as being stolen in a conspiracy with an estimated value of around £1 million.
Peter Hoyle, 37, from Meanwood; Andrew Oldroyd, 48,from Rothwell; Sam Oliver, 33, from Rothwell; Adrian Stewart, 34, of Beeston; Edgars Uzulins, 32, of Seacroft, have been charged with stealing vehicles between September and November 2022.
James Hemingway, aged 49, of Wood Drive, Rothwell, has been charged with perverting the course of justice as part of the investigation.
All six men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this afternoon (Monday).