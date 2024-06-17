Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sister of a fugitive wanted in connection with a major drug-dealing operation has been spared jail after helping to fund his time on the run.

Matthew Reilly is wanted by police on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ecstasy. The 33-year-old, of Mexborough Street, Chapeltown fled the country before facing the courts and remains at large.

However, his older sister, Melissa Hughes, of the same address, was brought before Leeds Crown Court where it was heard that she had transferred large sums of cash to his bank accounts between 2020 and 2022 totalling more than £38,000, prosecutor Felicity Hemlin said.

Hughes also arranged Western Union payments for a rental property in Turkey. The cash also came from criminal activities, the court heard. She admitted asssisting an offender and being concerned in a money-laundering arrangement.

The court heard that Reilly fled after the EncroChat network - used by criminals to communicate - was cracked by European officers in 2017 and allowed the police to tap into criminal activities, exposing the drugs operation. Judge Christopher Batty had jailed Reilly’s co-accused earlier this week. Ryan Maynard, age 40, of Gathorne Terrace, Chapeltown, received a sentence of 10 years and two months for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Judge Batty said that Reilly was “clearly evading justice” and that 47-year-old Hughes “clearly knew” about this along with where the money came from, but acknowledged her actions were out of loyalty.

No mitigation was offered by her barrister after Judge Batty said he would not send her into custody. He told her: “I suspect standing in the dock like that is pretty humiliating, particularly at your age.

“He [Reilly] could not be more stupid in what he has been doing and continues to do. That’s why, really, you got yourself involved in this. I have had to think long and hard about sending you to custody.”