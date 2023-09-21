Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Sissons Road Middleton: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after attack on Leeds street

A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault on a Leeds street.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 21st Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called by ambulance colleagues to Sissons Road, Leeds at 4.23pm yesterday (September 20), following reports that a male had suffered a serious assault.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at 101LiveChat quoting reference 1129 of 20/9. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”