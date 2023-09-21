Sissons Road Middleton: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after attack on Leeds street
A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault on a Leeds street.
Police were called by ambulance colleagues to Sissons Road, Leeds at 4.23pm yesterday (September 20), following reports that a male had suffered a serious assault.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The male was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at 101LiveChat quoting reference 1129 of 20/9. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”