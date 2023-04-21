The 60-year-old victim spent four months in hospital following the devastating blow on York Street on a busy Saturday night that was captured on CCTV, and later said: “It could have been a fatality, thankfully I have survived.”

Nathan Elliman admitted section 20 GBH for the single strike during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed said the victim had been drinking in Leeds on March 12 last year. At around 11pm he was walking along York Street when he came across what he thought was an altercation between a couple in the bus stop outside the station’s main entrance.

The attack happened outside the bus station on York Street. (Google Maps)

It led to the victim throwing a punch towards the man, who retaliated by throwing his own punches. Elliman was then seen walking towards the victim and throwing the single, decisive blow. The victim fell back and struck his head on the kerb edge.

He suffered three fractures this skull, one to the nasal bone and a bleed to his brain. Mr Ahmed said he required a “long period of treatment and rehabilitation”. He was not discharged from hospital until July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliman, of Shepley Street, Wakefield, confessed to police but said he was defending himself. He knew neither the victim nor the man with whom the victim had been fighting.

Mitigating for the 25-year-old, Safter Salam said: “He is remorseful and appreciates the seriousness of the consequences of his actions that night.

"He had no intention of causing the victim any serious harm. There was no indication he was under any substance, illicit or otherwise.”

He said that Elliman has learning difficulties, had been waiting in the bus shelter and had been struck when the fight between the other two men broke out. Mr Salam added: “He accepts it was excessive in the circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder Sam Green KC, told Elliman: “I accept you found the situation threatening. You punched him hard and unnecessarily in my judgement, but you were significantly provoked by his (the victim’s) behaviour.”