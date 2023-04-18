Eric Sawyer continues to be “in denial”, Leeds Crown Court was told after he was found guilty following a trial. The 55-year-old was convicted by a jury of two counts of indecent assaults and one of sexual intercourse with a child dating back to the early 2000s.

When he was arrested, they also found an extreme pornographic image on one of his internet devices, which he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sawyer, of Sissons Grove, Middleton, was jailed today for 13 years after he threatened the terrified youngster to remain silent about his sick crimes for more than 20 years, saying she would be disowned.

Sawyer continues to live in denial over his sordid past.

The victim was able to give her evidence in the trial via pre-recorded cross examination under special measures available to vulnerable victims as part of work to support her through the court process by investigating officer Detective Constable Rachel Jackson.

The court was told that the victim was ordered to say nothing by Sawyer, but she did write her experiences in a journal, but he then “humiliated her” by making her read the entries out, before taking it from her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An emotional impact statement written by his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was read out by prosecutor Philip Morley today. It read: “I can finally put this behind me for good. You made me promise not tell anybody about what you were doing to me.

“You, being a fully-grown man took full advantage of my vulnerabilities as a child. You knew it was wrong but you carried on having your fun.

“I have managed to bury many traumatic memories but they have had such a negative knock-on effect on my life. You stole my childhood away from me because you wanted to have some fun.

“I’m ashamed and embarrassed to even talk about my childhood. I wish I had been strong enough to say something.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge, Recorder David Gordon told Sawyer: “You groomed and abused her. You made threats to secure her silence. You stole her childhood away from her and took steps to prevent her reporting you. Even now you are in denial.”

Sawyer’s jail term is made up of 12 years’ jail with one year on extended licence period. He will have to serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He was given a restraining order and sexual harm prevention order of indeterminate length, and put on the sexual offenders register for life.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing today, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, who heads Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “Sawyer preyed on the victim when she was a vulnerable young girl causing her significant harm and psychological trauma.

“It was only later in her life as an adult that she felt able to come forward and disclose the abuse that he had inflicted on her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad