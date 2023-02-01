Daniel Wallace claimed he was being pursued by creditors and devised the sick plan as a quick money-making scheme.

In November last year he sent a message to the woman over Snapchat suggesting he could carry out sex acts on the youngsters – aged two and seven – and could make thousands of pounds.

The 34-year-old convicted rapist said he preferred the youngest but if they were not available he would abuse the eldest. He said he would ensure the children’s faces were obscured so they would not appear on the recordings.

Wallace proposed the sick plan to make money.

Realising the gravity of his suggestions, he then sent the woman a TikTok message claiming his Snapchat account had been hacked. After his arrest he gave a prepared statement to police denying he sent the original message.

Prosecuting the case at Leeds Crown Court, Matthew Moore-Taylor said Wallace has four convictions for four offences. This includes rape for which he was jailed for five years in 2013, then robbery in 2017 for which he received a four-and-a-half-year sentence with a five-year extended licence period.

Wallace, of Recreation Street, Holbeck admitted a charge of intending to arrange sexual activity with a child. He was out on licence for the robbery when he committed this latest offence. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating on his behalf, Stuart Field said: “He was out on licence and things looked promising. The problems arose when creditors who had loaned him money started chasing him. Out of desperation he put together a scheme to pay them off. It went too far.”

The Recorder of Leeds, Guy Kearl KC, told Wallace: “You were planning to do it for commercial purposes, to be recorded and distributed.

“Your intentions were clear, you intended to perform a commercially-motivated sexual offence upon a child, but you continue to minimise your part in this.”

