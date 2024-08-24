'Showboating' Wakefield drug dealer caught with pics of piles of cash on his phone
Father-of-three Kyle Evans’ claims were rejected as a basis of plea by the Crown Prosecution Service when he admitted a charge of dealing in crack cocaine. The 23-year-old was jailed this week after he was caught with 43 wraps of the drug.
Leeds Crown Court heard that officers were called to reports of a firearm being discharged on Regent Street in Hemsworth on January 21. Evans was present with others, after they were also alerted to the alleged gun offence.
But officers became suspicious and searched a black Vauxhall Astra in the vicinity and found a man bag that contained the drugs. They found the mobile phone that belonged to Evans, along with a lock knife. There were messages that showed “evidence” of dealing, prosecutor Eddison Flint said, along with the photos of the cash.
Mr Flint said it was “classic low-level street dealing”. After his arrest, Evans, of Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley, said he had nothing to do with the Astra. He later admitted the drugs charge, and possession of a bladed article.
He has 16 previous convictions for 27 offences, including possession of drugs. Mitigating, James Burley said Evans had been brought up in the care system and experienced a difficult childhood.
He was described as a “good family man” for his three children, aged three, one and new-born. He said that Evans had taken a cookery course during his time held on remand, and hopes to pursue a career in catering once released.
In terms of the photos of piles of cash, Mr Burley said they were simply “showboating memes”, rather than a genuine reflection of the money he was making.
The judge, Recorder Robert Ward jailed Evans for four years and two months.