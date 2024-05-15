Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager who admitted he was “showing off” to his friend narrowly missed mowing down police officers before ploughing through traffic cones at high speed as he fled Leeds city centre.

Jahidul Islam ran red lights and drove on the wrong side of the road, with CCTV footage played to Leeds Crown Court showing him tearing through the streets at high speed.

Luckily, it was 6.30am on February 18 of this year, and there were very few vehicles on the road, although he came close to hitting a van head-on.

The 19-year-old had been behind the wheel of a high-powered VW Golf that pulled out of a side street in Leeds, and was spotted by a patrolling van around the Bridge End area.

They stopped and approached the car to speak with Islam about the manner of his driving, but as they got close he suddenly put his foot down, narrowly missing the two officers, and drove over a line of traffic cones that were blocking off a lane.

Islam drove off from patrolling police in the Bridge End area of Leeds and drove over road cones to get away. (pics by Google Maps / National World)

He then went straight through a red light and continued to put his foot down. His car was later found abandoned, with Islam handing himself in to the police two days later. He was interviewed but refused to answer questions. He later admitted a charge of dangerous driving, and dealing in cannabis linked to a previous arrest.

It was heard that officers, armed with a warrant, went to Islam’s home on Alcester Road in Chapeltown on October 5, 2022. They found him in bed and carried out a search. They found around £160 worth of cannabis “flowering tops” in two bags, and also found scales, resealable bags and mobile phones, one of which contained messages consistent with dealing. He gave no comments during the subsequent interview also.

He has one previous conviction for possession of cocaine.

Mitigating, Daniel Lee referred to the driving offence and said: “He described it as a moment of madness. He regrets it. His best mitigation is the guilty plea for both matters. He panicked and drove off.”

A probation report into his behaviour suggested he was “showing off” to his friend in the car. Mr Lee said: “It showed his immaturity and he has a lot of growing up to do. It was certainly reckless. It was due to luck that no-one was injured.”

He said that Islam had struggled at school and did not sit any exams, but has worked since school and most recently was employed part-time at a takeaway in York.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Islam: “You were trying to impress your friend. You could have killed that friend or seriously injured them for the rest of their life. That’s not going to impress them is it?

“You drove off recklessly towards the officers, through a line of cones and straight through a red and at some speed.”