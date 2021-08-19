Shots were fired at a house in Granhamthorpe, Bramley.

It happened at about 9.24pm on Monday, August 16 in Granhamthorpe.

No-one was in the property at the time.

The two suspects then ran off towards Bramley Park.

Police were called at about 3.24pm on Wednesday, August 18 to reports of the damage being discovered to the front door.

Officers confirmed that the damage was consistent with a gun shot.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of West Yorkshire Police Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team, said: “We treat all incidents involving firearms very seriously, and have specialist detectives carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances to identify those responsible.

“Although the damage was only discovered yesterday, the discharge appears to have happened on Monday night and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything at the time or saw the suspects leaving the scene.

“We appreciate that a serious incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues at Leeds District to provide suitable reassurance.”

A cordon has been put in place to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent and Investigations Team via 101 quoting reference 13210418708 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat