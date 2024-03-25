Shoplifter attacked passer-by who filmed altercation with Wakefield store worker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drug addict Dean Sykes tried to grab the man's phone before punching him to the face "at least four times", Leeds Crown Court heard.

Sykes admitted GBH without intent and was jailed for 27 months. The 41-year-old had been with an accomplice in the unnamed store, but which is near Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Wakefield, on September 5 last year.

Sykes was jailed for attacking a man who filmed him as he tried to steal alcohol. (pic by WYP)

When confronted by the shop's manager who suspected they were trying to steal booze, they began arguing with him. The assault victim, who knew the shopkeeper, had been passing and began filming the incident as it spilled onto the street, before Sykes approached and attacked him.

The victim then went into the shop to escape Sykes and the police were called. He suffered fractures to his eye socket and cheek bone.

The court heard that Sykes has 48 previous convictions for 111 offences, including 12 for violence. He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Laura Addy said: "The defendant would wish to make apologies to the complainant. He is very remorseful for what happened to essentially was a passer-by that day.

"Drugs are the root cause to his offending. His recollection of events that day was that he perceived there to be a threat. He fully accepts his responsibility. He is realistic and knows this has to be a custodial sentence."

The judge, Recorder Alistair Macdonald KC, said: "He started filming and you took exception. There was absolutely no excuse for what you did. It's impossible to suspend any sentence in this case."