Moaning shoplifter and burglar who terrorised Leeds shops claims jail sentence is 'steep'
Liam Carrie looked stunned when he was told the sentence, despite admitting a lengthy spree of brazen shop thefts in which he threatened staff and stole thousands of pounds worth of goods.
Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, where he was being held on remand, he said: “I think that’s very steep. I did not know what I was doing, I was homeless. I was in a bad place.”
Between October of last year and May of this year, the 31-year-old targeted several shops, including Superdrug on Albion Street, Co-op on Butcher Hill, Co-op on Burley Street, Co-op on New York Street, Tesco on Bond Street and the sports nutrition store, Hi-Definition, on Kirkstall Road.
Sometimes with an accomplice, he took items such as beer, vodka, wine, make up, chocolate, medicine and detergent. He also kicked the door of a Co-op store, smashing the glass after being recognised and told to leave, prosecutor Ayman Khokhar told the court.
In the early hours of May 31, he was one of three males who tried and failed to force entry to the Fatface clothes store on Briggate, kicking a window and causing it to smash. He left his blood on the smashed glass which allowed him to be traced through his DNA.
But he then targeted the Health Food Co on George Street on the same night, gaining entry after smashing the front-door window. They took between £3,000 and £4,000 worth of protein and creatine items.
After the alarm was raised, the men were spotted putting the items into the back of a taxi, and when the police approached they got out and ran. Carrie soon surrendered after a brief chase.
In total, he admitted 12 thefts from shop, a burglary other than a dwelling, an attempted burglary, attempted criminal damage, and offences of failing to surrender to bail.
Carrie, of Rookwood Parade, Osmondthorpe, has 21 previous convictions for 35 offences dated between 2010 and 2024, including seven for theft and two for criminal damage.
Mitigating, Stephen Smithson said: “It comes as no surprise he is addicted to Class A drugs and has been for some time. Most of them [the offences] have little or no planning, they are on-the-spur of the moment.”
Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC described it as a “slew of offending”.