Shop worker hit armed robber with wooden stick until he dropped knife

A shop worker who was confronted by an armed robber managed to defend the store by hitting him with a wooden stick until he dropped the knife.
It happened at about 10.45pm when the man entered the store on Osmondthorpe Lane and threatened the worker behind the counter.
Armed with a knife, the suspect demanded the money from the till.
However, the victim pulled out a wooden stick from behind the till and hit the suspect in self-defence.
After managing to hit the robber's hand, the suspect dropped his knife.
He then fled the scene empty-handed.
The shop worker sustained a minor injury in the incident.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in relation to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190379648.