Leeds Co-op terror who persistently stole is jailed and faces county-wide store ban

A thief described by a judge as a “hopeless” drug addict is facing a county-wide ban from Co-op stores after a spree of thefts from a Leeds store.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Ashley Sollitt previously admitted nine offences of stealing from the shop on Swarcliffe Avenue in Swarcliffe, but had his sentence postponed to prove he could stay out of trouble.

But having been bailed to return to court at a later date, he went on to steal from the shop a further 11 times, again which he admitted.

He was then remanded into custody and appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week via the video link from HMP Leeds.

Judge Christopher Batty told Sollitt’s barrister this week: “I have got no choice [but to lock him up].

Sollitt (inset) stole repeatedly from Co-op in Swarcliffe. | WYP / Google Maps

“He is just a hopeless addict. He can’t do anything about it, some people can, some people can’t. It’s an illness.

“But when you give someone a chance you hope they will take it.”

The court heard that the 35-year-old had entered the shop on nine occasions between August and October last year, stealing £413 of groceries and laundry products in total.

But having been given the chance by Judge Batty, he went on to pinch items worth a total of £462 on 11 occasions between March 3 and April 4, this year.

He was already on a 24-month suspended sentence for arson from January last year when he tried to torch his flat.

His barrister, Martin Morrow conceded that Sollitt knew he was facing jail, but it was a “matter of how much he gets”.

Addressing Sollitt, Judge Batty told him: “You have repeatedly and flagrantly gone into the Co-op, time and time again to take goods and walk out without paying.”

He activated 18 months of the previous sentence and gave him another four months for the Co-op thefts, making a total of 22 months’ jail.

The court heard that a criminal behaviour order (CBO) is now being sought to ban him from the shop and other Co-op stores in West Yorkshire.