Shocking photos show extent of damage after fire rips through Halton Moor home

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were sent to the home on Ullswater Crescent shortly before 11am this morning (Sep 23)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team said: "We were called at 10.40 today to reports of a fire in the outer building of a property on Ullswater Crescent in Leeds.

"We sent four fire engines, from Killingbeck, Leeds, Bradford and Garforth."

There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Officers are at the scene supporting fire service colleagues.

