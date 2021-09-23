The aftermath of the fire in Halton Moor.

Shocking photos show extent of damage after fire rips through Halton Moor home

These photos show the aftermath of a blaze which ripped through a Halton Moor home.

By Joe Cooper
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 6:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 6:36 pm

Fire crews from across West Yorkshire were sent to the home on Ullswater Crescent shortly before 11am this morning (Sep 23)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team said: "We were called at 10.40 today to reports of a fire in the outer building of a property on Ullswater Crescent in Leeds.

"We sent four fire engines, from Killingbeck, Leeds, Bradford and Garforth."

There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service said.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Officers are at the scene supporting fire service colleagues.

1. Halton Moor fire

The aftermath of the fire.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Halton Moor fire

The aftermath of the fire.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Halton Moor fire

The aftermath of the fire.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Halton Moor fire

The aftermath of the fire.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2