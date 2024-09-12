Sherburn in Elmet: Thieves target vehicles in string of incidents near Leeds as police investigate

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 18:50 BST
Vehicles have been targeted by thieves in a town close to Leeds, police have said.

The string of thefts, that saw various items stolen, happened last weekend on both Saturday (September 7) and Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police revealed that the activity focused on streets in Sherburn in Elmet, just to the east of Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police said that thieves have targeted vehicles in Sherburn in Elmet.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police said that thieves have targeted vehicles in Sherburn in Elmet. | National World

A spokesperson for the force said: “The incidents occurred on Weyland Road, Gatekeeper Drive, Tortoiseshell Close and Springfield Road.

“We’re particularly appealing for doorbell footage or any CCTV footage anyone on these streets or nearby have.”

Those with relevant information on the incidents should email [email protected], call 101 and ask for Colin Irvine, quoting reference 12240163805.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

