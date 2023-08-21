Five people have been arrested after a police incident escalated in Leeds.

At 12.45pm today (Monday August 21), police received a report of a domestic incident at a house in Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown. The first officers to arrive at the scene had to call for urgent back-up.

Five people were arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency worker and obstructing police. There were no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 12.45pm today, police received a report of a domestic-related incident at an address in Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown.

"The officers who initially attended the scene had to call for urgent assistance from other officers before the situation was brought under control.