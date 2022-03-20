It is believed the stolen van was driven around the streets of Sheffield for up to two hours.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested when police spotted the van at 6.30 am on Sunday after it had collided with a Ford Ka car.

Staff at a local business had originally alerted officers that it was missing at 4.15am, leading to a two-hour search of the nearby area.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested (stock image)

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 50s, was treated by paramedics following the crash before being taken to hospital.