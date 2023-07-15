Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sheepscar Street Leeds: Attack leaves man with head injuries as police launch investigation

A man was taken to hospital after an attack was reported to police in Sheepscar on Friday (July 14) night.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

Officers from West Yorkshire Police were called to Sheepscar Street at around 10pm, where they found the man with head injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Leeds District CID is investigating the incident and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact them on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13230393164.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.