The teenager also sent explicit footage of a second woman to her work colleagues after she also ended their relationship, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The defendant, who cannot be named to help protect the identity of his victims, admitted two charges of disclosing private photographs and videos with the purpose of causing distress.

Prosecuting the case, Satpal Roth-Sharma said he had been matched with a female on the online dating app, Tinder, in December 2019.

The man met one victim through dating app, Tinder. (library pic)

They met five times before the female ended the relationship, but he continued to “pester” her, sending her messages asking to meet for sex.

He then told her that if she did not meet he would send photos and videos of her to her friends.

He told her: “If you **** me, I will delete them.”

But he had already sent them to one of her friends, even though she was not aware that he had taken any footage during their sexual encounters.

The distraught female then contacted the police.

Ms Roth-Sharma said the woman took three months off work because of the psychological damage it had caused.

He also sent out compromising videos and photos of the second female after meeting her at a restaurant where he worked.

She soon ended it because he became controlling, checking her phone while she slept.

He then threatened to kill himself, but continued to message her.

Months later a friend of the woman said she had seen videos and photos showing the two having sex. Like the first victim, she was not aware it had been taken.

Ms Roth-Sharma said: “She was left feeling scared. She feels extremely vulnerable, she does not know who has received the videos and what has been done with them.

"She has been left feeling humiliated.”

Mitigating, Craig Sutcliffe said the defendant was only 19 when he committed the offences.

He now has a new, steady job and said he had matured in that time, adding: “He has more of an insight to the upset he has caused.”

He said that he has also since deleted any photos of videos of the females that he once had.

However, he has since been convicted of harassment, and then breached a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) he was given as part of his punishment to prevent him going onto social media apps.

Judge Neil Clark gave him a new 12-month sentence, but said it will be suspended for two years.

He said: “This was mean, unpleasant and thoroughly thoughtless behaviour.

"The effect of this has been significant.

"It almost does not need statements form the victims to see the harm this has done.

"You were trying to maximise distress and place pressure on your victims.”